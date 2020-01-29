Stolen gun in Tomah identified in La Crosse shooting

Three people were referred to the Monroe County District Attorney after a stolen handgun was recovered in La Crosse.

A Tomah man reported his Glock G27 .40-caliber handgun missing from his vehicle Nov. 14 after noticing the driver-side door was ajar. He said the handgun included a 15-round magazine and was kept in a holster. He gave police the handgun’s serial number, which was registered in the state’s stolen gun worksheet.

The firearm surfaced Dec. 31, when La Crosse police officers responded to a report of gunshots on the city’s North Side. Police recovered the stolen Glock and arrested Jonathon J.T. Stowell, 19, La Crosse. Nobody was injured in the shooting, and there was no report of property damage.

Stowell initially told police the Glock belonged to a friend, Robert Jon Miles, 18, Camp Douglas, and that Miles had asked Stowell to store it. He said Miles had since blocked him on Snapchat and hadn’t come back to retrieve the gun. At the end of the interview, however, he told police he purchased the weapon for $500 and a bottle of whiskey. Police informed Stowell the weapon was stolen.