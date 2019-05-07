The Tomah Area Ambulance Service and Tomah Memorial Hospital have joined forces to offer the life-saving Stop the Bleed training May 23 from 6- 7 p.m. in classroom C at Tomah Memorial.
Stop the Bleed is a national awareness campaign and call to action that encourages bystanders to become trained, equipped and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives.
The free event is open to all area residents. Registration is required by calling 608-372-6189 by Wednesday, May 22.
