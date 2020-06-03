Storm destroys grandstand roof at Tomah Recreation Park

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Monroe County emergency management coordinator Jared Tessman was driving Tuesday on East Veterans Street in Tomah when he knew something serious was brewing.

"There were a lot of shingles blowing off apartment buildings and hitting my car, which made me a little nervous," Tessman said.

The next morning, Tessman and other emergency and law enforcement personnel gathered at Tomah Recreation Park, which sustained the most visible damage from a storm that ripped through eastern Monroe County about 7 p.m.

"I think this is the worst of the damage," Tessman said. "We're very fortunate − we've had no injuries reported."

The roof covering the oldest part of the Recreation Park grandstand collapsed, leaving metal and other debris in the midway. Parks and Recreation director Joe Protz said it's too early to assess the damage. He said city crews won't know the extent of the interior damage until they can safely enter the grandstand.

"We won't know until we get things secured and shut off," Protz said.

Protz said some fencing at Recreation Park will have to be repaired but no other structures appeared to have been damaged. He asked people not to enter Recreation Park.