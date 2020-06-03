Storm destroys grandstand roof at Tomah Recreation Park

Monroe County emergency management coordinator Jared Tessman was driving Tuesday on East Veterans Street in Tomah when he knew something serious was brewing.
"There were a lot of shingles blowing off apartment buildings and hitting my car, which made me a little nervous," Tessman said.
The next morning, Tessman and other emergency and law enforcement personnel gathered at Tomah Recreation Park, which sustained the most visible damage from a storm that ripped through eastern Monroe County about 7 p.m.
"I think this is the worst of the damage," Tessman said. "We're very fortunate − we've had no injuries reported."
The roof covering the oldest part of the Recreation Park grandstand collapsed, leaving metal and other debris in the midway. Parks and Recreation director Joe Protz said it's too early to assess the damage. He said city crews won't know the extent of the interior damage until they can safely enter the grandstand.
"We won't know until we get things secured and shut off," Protz said.
Protz said some fencing at Recreation Park will have to be repaired but no other structures appeared to have been damaged. He asked people not to enter Recreation Park.
"We're trying to keep the general public out for the time being since there aren't any events at the park," Protz said.
The storm triggered a minor fire in the town of Greenfield. Oakdale Fire Department chief Bob Gnewikow said a spark from a downed power line damaged a garage and caused a nearby grass fire of "less than an acre." He said the garage was not a total loss.
"Fort McCoy was on that first, and that was a big help to us," Gnewikow said.
In Tomah, numerous trees were uprooted and snapped. Tessman said trees were vulnerable after three inches of rain soaked the area last week.
"We saw a lot of trees that were completely uprooted," he said. "The ground was completely saturated, and with 60-70 mph winds, the trees just toppled."
There were also reports of trees blocking roads, but tree damage to residential structures was limited.
Customers in parts of Tomah were without electric power for more than an hour late Tuesday evening. Power was restored shortly before midnight. The villages of Wilton and Norwalk also lost power.
Xcel Energy reported about 6,600 customers reporting outages throughout the Coulee Region as of 8 p.m.
Wind gusts of 63 mph were reported at the airport in Viroqua, according to the National Weather Service in La Crosse.
The winds and rain played havoc with a variety of pursuits, including a La Crosse Common Council committee meeting that featured continued passing of the gavel as livestreams suddenly went dead as power was briefly interrupted.
Temperatures reached 93 degrees (four degrees short of the record high) under bright sunshine before the clouds quickly rolled in during the late afternoon.
Thunder and lightning announced a second round of storms rolling through just before 9 p.m.
La Crosse Tribune reporter Olivia Herken contributed to this report.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
