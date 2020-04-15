Stressful, chaotic election finally over

The absentee ballots that arrived after election day nudged Tomah’s turnout from 43% to 44%. Votes were counted Monday in the basement of city hall, and results were announced around 5:30 p.m.

Cram told the council that eight of the city’s original 25 trained poll workers worked on election day. She said 15 volunteers stepped up to fill the gap. She also reported the city’s budget for the election “skyrocketed because of additional postage and envelope costs.”

A small number of Monroe County voters are scheduled to vote again May 12 in the special election for the 7th Congressional District. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is considering postponing the election, but both candidates − Democrat Tricia Zunker and Republican Tom Tiffany − oppose a delay. Zunker wants the election to be conducted entirely by mail.

She said in-person voting is reckless during a pandemic.

“Wisconsinites had to choose to risk their lives to exercise their fundamental right to vote because the Wisconsin GOP played disgraceful partisan games,” Zunker said in an April 7 Twitter post. “We must learn from this and move the May 12 election to an all-mail election to ensure the health and safety of Wisconsinites.”