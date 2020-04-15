Stressful, chaotic election finally over

An unprecedented election in Wisconsin was finally brought to a close Monday.
Six days after voters cast ballots across Wisconsin, municipal clerks finally counted the votes Monday and announced the winners in state and local elections.
City of Tomah clerk Jo Cram said most of the stress occurred leading up to the April 7 election day.
A series of court challenges threw the election date into question as the state grappled with the question of conducting in-person voting during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The courts ultimately ordered that in-person balloting proceed as scheduled Tuesday, but also allowed for ballots that were postmarked by April 7 to be counted if they arrived by April 13. In past elections, ballots had to be received by clerks before 8 p.m. on election day.
“It was an extremely stressful election, and it is very disheartening that it was made political on both sides,” Cram wrote in her monthly report to the Tomah city Council. “I say, ‘Shame on all of them.’”
Cram said only a handful of Tomah ballots trickled in after election day, and none were rejected for a missing or insufficient postmark. She said a few Tomah ballots without the signature of a witness were rejected. The postmark and witness issues caused tens of thousands of ballots to be rejected elsewhere in the state.
The absentee ballots that arrived after election day nudged Tomah’s turnout from 43% to 44%. Votes were counted Monday in the basement of city hall, and results were announced around 5:30 p.m.
Cram told the council that eight of the city’s original 25 trained poll workers worked on election day. She said 15 volunteers stepped up to fill the gap. She also reported the city’s budget for the election “skyrocketed because of additional postage and envelope costs.”
A small number of Monroe County voters are scheduled to vote again May 12 in the special election for the 7th Congressional District. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is considering postponing the election, but both candidates − Democrat Tricia Zunker and Republican Tom Tiffany − oppose a delay. Zunker wants the election to be conducted entirely by mail.
She said in-person voting is reckless during a pandemic.
“Wisconsinites had to choose to risk their lives to exercise their fundamental right to vote because the Wisconsin GOP played disgraceful partisan games,” Zunker said in an April 7 Twitter post. “We must learn from this and move the May 12 election to an all-mail election to ensure the health and safety of Wisconsinites.”
The 7th District includes the towns of LaGrange, Lincoln, Scott and Byron and villages of Wyeville and Warrens in Monroe County and the towns of Knapp, Bear Bluff and City Point in Jackson County. The district was represented by Republican Sean Duffy, who resigned the seat last September.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!