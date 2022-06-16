 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Strompolis joins Mile Bluff health care staff

  • 0
Carrie Strompolis

Strompolis

 Steve Rundio

Carrie Strompolis, DNP, has joined the health care staff of Mile Bluff. She will be providing primary care services at New Lisbon Family Medical Center and Mile Bluff Clinic in Mauston.

Strompolis has been meeting the healthcare needs of patients since she became a certified nursing assistant at the age of 16. Now as a DNP, doctor of nursing practice, she provides family medicine services to patients of all ages.

“I always knew that I wanted to take care of people,” Strompolis said. “I chose to focus on family medicine because I love the variety of patients I see.”

Strompolis said she keeps her approach to care simple.

“When I meet with patients, I have to determine what health looks like to them,” she said. “I can make recommendations to help them feel healthy or be healthy, but that’s not always what the patient wants or believes is best for themselves. It is my job to inform, empower, and to help patients move forward in meeting their health goals.”

People are also reading…

Outside of the clinic, she enjoys Zumba classes and spending time with her five children. As a family, they like being outdoors and playing hockey.

To make an appointment with Stromplis, call New Lisbon Family Medical Center at 608-562-3111 or Mile Bluff Clinic at 608-847-5000. To learn more about the Mile Bluff healthcare team, visit milebluff.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TOMAH MIDDLE SCHOOL HONOR ROLL

FOURTH QUARTERSixth grade 3.5-4.0—Samuel Ahrendt, Peyton Ashcraft, Lillian Austin, Madelynn Bernhardt, Norah Betcher, Eva Betthauser, Jacey Br…

NARFE meeting June 16 in Tomah

The Tri-County Chapter 1386 of National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet at Perkins Restaurant, 1015 E. McCoy Blv…

THE KNIGHTLY NEWS

THE KNIGHTLY NEWS

May 2022 has been a busy month for the Tomah Knights of Columbus Council 4125 as it continues its mission of community service and charitable …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News