Strong Bodies is returning to Monroe County.
begun.
The registration fee is $30, and scholarships are available.
In Tomah, the classes are Mondays and Wednesdays at 5 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8 a.m. at Tomah Recreation Park.
Sparta classes for repeat/advanced participants are Mondays and Thursdays at 8 a.m. Classes for beginners are Tuesdays and Fridays at 10 a.m.
To register, email SBTomah@gmail.com or SBSparta@gmail.com.
