On May 5 there was a structure fire 420 Jefferson St.
The Tomah Fire Department responded to a report of smoke coming from the roof of the home at 7:35 a.m. It was unoccupied at the time.
The cause of the fire was electrical, said Tomah Fire Department chief Tim Adler during the Tomah City Council’s Committee of the Whole meeting Monday. An insurance company and third-party investigator shared the same findings.
The building is described by Adler as uninhabitable and is set to be razed within the next couple of weeks.
