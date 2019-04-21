A 34-year-old Strum woman was arrested after a “high-risk” traffic stop in Tomah April 15.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Dawn Martinez was pulled over in the Kwik Trip parking lot at 124 W. McCoy Blvd. She was suspected of stealing a motor vehicle and cash. She was apprehended without incident with the assistance of the Tomah Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol.
The vehicle and cash were returned to their owner.
Martinez was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, possession of stolen property and obstructing an officer. She was issued citations for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, open intoxicants in a moving vehicle and operating without a license.
Martinez had multiple warrants at the time of her arrest, and the sheriff’s office anticipates she will be referred for additional offenses.
