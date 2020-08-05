Students mask up at Tomah's Lemonweir Elementary School

Gaarder said COVID-19 numbers at Lemonweir have been low. Of 35 potential COVID-19 cases, 32 have been identified as "inactive" and the students have been allowed to return to school.

The district is moving ahead with the mask requirement even though Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger said last week he believed the governor lacked the statutory authority to issue the order and won't prosecute violations. The Tomah Police Department and Monroe County Sheriff's Office have issued statements saying they won't issue citations and sked citizens not to call them with complaints.

Gaarder said the school district is moving ahead with the requirement because it's an effective way to contain COVID-19.

"I think our best chance of keeping school doors open ... is to continue to facemask," he said. "We have to get this figured out by the time school starts if we're going to get a chance to stay open. Our main goal is to keep the schools open and provide a safe learning environment for the kids."

In other business, the board voted 7-0 to approve an additional school nurse position in the wake of COVID-19. Hanson said the new hire would handle the "day-to-day" activities of the school nurse, which would allow the existing school nurse to concentrate on COVID-19 issues.