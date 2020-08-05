Students mask up at Tomah's Lemonweir Elementary School

Students at Lemonweir Elementary School are masking up.
In response to Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers' order that masks be worn in all indoor public facilities, the district required all students ages 5 and older to wear a mask during the school day and while riding school buses.
The governor's order, designed to mitigate the spread of the COVID0-19 virus, went into the effect Aug. 3. It immediately impacted Lemonweir, a year-round K-5 school that opened for in-person classes July 15. School district business manager Greg Gaarder told the Tomah School Board Monday he visited Lemonweir and that students appear to be accepting the mandate.
"I didn't hear a lot of screaming and hollering from the kids," Gaarder said. "They seemed to be adjusting."
The governor's order, which comes with a $200 fine for noncompliance, extends through Sept. 28. The mandate covers the rest of the district's schools that operate under the traditional calendar and start classes Sept. 1.
In a July 30 letter to parents, superintendent Dr. Mike Hanson wrote that students who don't have a facemask will be provided with a disposal one. Parents with children who have a condition exempting them from wearing a mask were asked to provide documentation by Aug. 5.
Teachers are allowed to lower their masks while lecturing students.
Gaarder said COVID-19 numbers at Lemonweir have been low. Of 35 potential COVID-19 cases, 32 have been identified as "inactive" and the students have been allowed to return to school.
The district is moving ahead with the mask requirement even though Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger said last week he believed the governor lacked the statutory authority to issue the order and won't prosecute violations. The Tomah Police Department and Monroe County Sheriff's Office have issued statements saying they won't issue citations and sked citizens not to call them with complaints.
Gaarder said the school district is moving ahead with the requirement because it's an effective way to contain COVID-19.
"I think our best chance of keeping school doors open ... is to continue to facemask," he said. "We have to get this figured out by the time school starts if we're going to get a chance to stay open. Our main goal is to keep the schools open and provide a safe learning environment for the kids."
In other business, the board voted 7-0 to approve an additional school nurse position in the wake of COVID-19. Hanson said the new hire would handle the "day-to-day" activities of the school nurse, which would allow the existing school nurse to concentrate on COVID-19 issues.
The board also voted 7-0 to approve a central office communications assistant. Gaarder said the district has been considering the position for a while.
"We've been kicking it around for two years, and COVID is the straw that broke the camel's back," he said. "If we don't get some help, it's going to cause some confusion."
Hanson said the position would also help to "generate positive relationships" between the school and community" and that the position is "well within our budget."
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
