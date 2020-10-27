STUDENTS OF THE WEEK

Each week teachers at Tomah High School select students who have demonstrated outstanding personal effort in a subject area to nominate as Student of the Week. Each selected student will receive a certificate of achievement and a gift certificate from a local business.
Student of the Week award recipients for the school week ending Oct. 5 are:
- Makenzie Shaw - Math
- Greg Klouda - Earth & space chemistry
- Jason Peterson - Crossroads
- Anthony Modica - Exercise and sport science outdoor adventure
Student of the Week award recipients for the school week ending Oct. 26 are:
- Dylan Vanderhoof – History
- Maria Ruiz – English
- Kyla Johnson – Horse, dairy and livestock
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!