STUDENTS OF THE WEEK
Each week teachers at Tomah High School select students who have demonstrated outstanding personal effort in a subject area to nominate as Student of the Week. Each selected student will receive a certificate of achievement and a gift certificate from a local business.

Student of the Week award recipients for the school week ending Oct. 5 are:

  • Makenzie Shaw - Math
  • Greg Klouda - Earth & space chemistry
  • Jason Peterson - Crossroads
  • Anthony Modica - Exercise and sport science outdoor adventure

Student of the Week award recipients for the school week ending Oct. 26 are:

  • Dylan Vanderhoof – History
  • Maria Ruiz – English
  • Kyla Johnson – Horse, dairy and livestock
Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

