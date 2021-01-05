STUDENTS OF THE WEEK

Each week teachers at Tomah High School select students who have demonstrated outstanding personal effort in a subject area to nominate as Student of the Week. Each selected student will receive a certificate of achievement and a gift certificate from a local business.
Student of the Week award recipients for the school week ending Dec. 14 are:
Lucas Salzwedel - Band
Dana Johnson - World Literature
Moriah Murray - AP psych
Lauren Kline - Health
Sophie Pokela - Pre-calculus
