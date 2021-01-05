 Skip to main content
STUDENTS OF THE WEEK
STUDENTS OF THE WEEK

Each week teachers at Tomah High School select students who have demonstrated outstanding personal effort in a subject area to nominate as Student of the Week. Each selected student will receive a certificate of achievement and a gift certificate from a local business.

Student of the Week award recipients for the school week ending Dec. 14 are:

Lucas Salzwedel - Band

Dana Johnson - World Literature

Moriah Murray - AP psych

Lauren Kline - Health

Sophie Pokela - Pre-calculus

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

