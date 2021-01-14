 Skip to main content
STUDENTS OF THE WEEK
STUDENTS OF THE WEEK

Each week teachers at Tomah High School select students who have demonstrated outstanding personal effort in a subject area to nominate as Student of the Week. Each selected student will receive a certificate of achievement and a gift certificate from a local business.

Student of the Week award recipients for the school week ending Jan. 11 are:

James Oblak—PACK

Seoul Vieth—World history

Sidney Carlson—English

Dana Johnson—Art

Makenzie Kohn—Biology

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

