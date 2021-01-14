STUDENTS OF THE WEEK

Each week teachers at Tomah High School select students who have demonstrated outstanding personal effort in a subject area to nominate as Student of the Week. Each selected student will receive a certificate of achievement and a gift certificate from a local business.
Student of the Week award recipients for the school week ending Jan. 11 are:
James Oblak—PACK
Seoul Vieth—World history
Sidney Carlson—English
Dana Johnson—Art
Makenzie Kohn—Biology
Steve Rundio
Tomah Journal editor
Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.
