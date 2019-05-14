“Decades of Dance” is the theme for the Marilyn School Of Dance performances Saturday, May 18 in the Tomah High School auditorium.
Performances are 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., and the show lasts about 2 ½ hours. Student awards start at 12:15 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Audiences are invited to come and celebrate Suzanne Swanson Wagner’s 45th year of teaching dance. Starting her career in 1974 to present, the show features music from each of these decades, including How Deep is Your Love, Rhythm Nation, Vogue, Game of Thrones Theme, Come Alive and Celebration.”
Opening the shows are MSD’s teaching assistants in a production numbered to Dancing Queen choreographed by the MSD assistant teacher Director Lauren Patterson. The 2018-19 MSD teaching assistants are Bella Arne, Ally Brookman, Laney Champlin, Whitney Draeger, Alauna Eckelberg, Ruby Joyce, Makenna Roose, Shelby Pere, and Joanie Strelow.
The MSD faculty also joins in the dancing to Together, Wherever We Go. The faculty includes Emily Brach, Courtney Hale, Mel Kaye, Moriah Keiper, Carly Martin, Patterson, Heather Storbeck, Annaliese Wagner, Natalie Zeps and Suzanne Swanson Wagner. Seniors Carly Martin and Trynatie Maki will also be featured in the performance.
The array of classes offered at the MSD studio is featured in a Bee Gees medley studio tap number, the studio jazz piece to Celebration and the parent-child dance medley to some of the dancers’ favorite songs through the years such as ABC, Dancing In the Streets and Happy.
“Miss Suzanne,” as she is often called, has had studios where she taught in Caledonia, Houston, La Crescent and Winona. Minnesota; and Black River Falls, Elroy, La Crosse and Tomah in Wisconsin. Let’s Dance and Marilyn School Of Dance merged when Swanson Wagner bought the business she had co-managed from Marilyn Wood, her first instructor and mentor, in 2000.
Swanson Wagner is a 25-year-plus member of Dance Masters of Wisconsin and Chicago National Association of Dance Masters. She has been honored with the DMW Dance Teacher of the Year Award, A Who’s Who Among Teachers award, received her certified dance educator and masters of dance education through CNADM and has served on the board of CNADM for 12 years.
“Life is too short to not be happy,” Swanson Wagner said. “I get to come to work where smiles and joy radiate as I watch talented youth thrive, develop and mature through dance. Dance is both for the mind and the body. How lucky I am to go to work every day where sequins, sparkles, great music and laughter are the norm. I am far from done yet. Dancing and sharing my love of dance is my passion!”
Tickets for the performances are on sale at Marilyn School Of Dance, J-J’s Floral and Phillips Pharmacy of Tomah. Tickets will also be available at THS the day of the show.
For more information about the performance, call the MSD central studio at 608-372-7488.
