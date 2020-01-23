Study says hospitals boost local economy

Wisconsin hospitals, including Tomah Health, influence state and local economies, according to a new study released by the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

The WHA’s Healthy Hospitals, Healthy Communities report shares data gleaned from a 2019 University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension study examining the widespread economic impact and importance of Wisconsin’s health care sector. A follow-up to a similar study four years ago, this year’s report expands the reach of the previous study by examining health care entities broader than hospitals alone.

“As the report’s title states, healthy hospitals do indeed equal healthy communities, and Wisconsin is fortunate to have so many top-quality hospitals and health systems,” WHA president and CEO Eric Borgerding said. “Health care is one of Wisconsin’s greatest assets, and our hospitals have been and always will be a deep part of the fabric of our state.”

Tomah Health chief financial officer Joe Zeps said statistics show the local hospital provided jobs for 395 employees while supporting an additional 294 jobs created indirectly through hospital purchases and employee economic activity for a total 689 jobs using multiplier effects.