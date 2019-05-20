FORT McCOY — U.S. Army Command Sgt. Major Ronnie Farmer vows to bring energy to his new job.

"I'm big on motivation," he said. "If you can wake up in the morning and put on the Army uniform, life is good."

Farmer is now the highest ranking non-commissioned officer for the U.S. Army Reserve's 88th Readiness Division after a Change of Responsibility ceremony Sunday at Fort McCoy. After a solemn ceremony that marked the change, Farmer delivered brief but lively remarks to begin his new responsibilities.

"We're going to have fun, we're going to get back to basics and we're going to take this team to the next level," Farmer said.

Farmer replaces Command Sgt. Major Jeffrey McGlin, who took the assignment on a temporary basis after his predecessor, Command Sgt. Major Earl G. Rocca, had to step aside due to health issues. McGlin, who will retire in August, has worked with Farmer and said he deserved the promotion.

"He's a great non-commissioned officer, and he's going to do great things here," McGlin said. "I'm comfortable and happy he was selected for this position."

Farmer, a Georgia native, began his military career with the Army Reserve in 1988 and earned numerous awards, including a Bronze Star, as he rose through the ranks. He holds a master's degree from Webster University.

He was introduced during the ceremony by Major Gen. Jody J. Daniels.

"He brings a wealth of operational and institutional training and administrative expertise that we couldn't have found elsewhere," she said. "He's also fit, energetic and a terrific mentor to all."

The 88th Readiness Division is based at Fort McCoy and trains 52,000 Army Reserve soldiers annually. It operates 700 facilities in 19 states stretching from Ohio to Oregon.

In a separate interview, Farmer said it's the division's responsibility to maintain training facilities and "make sure all our resources get out to the field and get taken out to our soldiers."

He looks forward to starting his new duties.

"It's an amazing opportunity," he said. "Any time you can impact soldiers' lives and their families, it's a great day for us."