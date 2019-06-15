A good week of sunshine and mostly dry weather buoyed the hopes of Wisconsin farmers for a better growing season than previously thought.
The weekly crop progress report for the week ending June 9 showed 5.2 days out of 7.0 days were suitable for field work, the most so far this year.
The report is produced by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service.
“Farmers took full advantage of sunny, clear conditions this week, working long hours to get as much field work done as possible,” the report said. “Planting, tillage, manure spreading, spraying and haying were all going full bore.”
Scattered showers did halt field work in some areas, but rain was light and wet spots in fields were drying out.
Bill Halfman, University of Wisconsin-Extension Monroe County agricultural agent, said Monroe County farmers are faring about as well as the rest of western Wisconsin.
"They're slowly making progress at it," Halfman said.
Halfman said farmers with sandier soils are ahead of the rest.
"They drain better," Halfman said. "We've also got some areas with tighter soils, and it takes them longer to dry out."
Prevented planting, an insurance for growers not able to get their corn or soybeans planted on time, is still being talked of in some areas of Wisconsin, because cold, wet weather this spring didn’t allow farmers to get into their fields.
“The final plant dates for the spring-planted crops are quickly approaching for crop insurance, and many producers know at this point of the growing season, your chances of getting a crop to produce as it would, if it was planted in May, are small,” a Kewaunee County report said.
Farther north in Shawano County, the report was direct and to the point.
“There will be a lot of prevented planting taken in the area,” the report said.
Others had nothing but good things to say once the weather turned.
“Farmers were in full force getting fields tilled and planted,” a Clark/Price/Taylor counties report said.
Halfman said it's likely too late to plant corn that will yield dry kernels.
"When we get this far out, the chances for dry corn aren't very good," he said. "If they haven't gotten things planted yet, they should be talking to their crop insurance agents about what options they still have."
It's still possible to plant soybeans, Halfman said.
"Soybeans are a little different plant," he said. "They probably have a few more weeks."
Halfman said he talked to one cranberry producer who said local growers "made it through the winter in pretty good shape."
Crop progress through June 9 showed:
- Corn was 78% planted, 14 days behind last year and 16 days behind the five-year average. The crop was 48% emerged, 13 days behind last year and 15 days behind average. The crop was rated 53% good to excellent.
- Soybeans were 60% planted, 14 days behind last year and the average. 26% of the crop has emerged, 14% behind average.
- Winter wheat was 22% headed, five days behind last year and nine days behind average. The crop was rated 45% good to excellent, three percentage points below the previous week.
- Oats were 91% planted, 10 days behind last year and 14 days behind average. 70% of oats had emerged, 16 days behind average. The crop was rated 66% good to excellent, one point above the previous week.
- Potatoes were 98% planted, five days ahead of last year and equal to average. The crop was rated 73% good to excellent.
- Alfalfa’s first cutting was 41% complete, seven days behind last year and eight days behind average. All hay was rated 37% good to excellent, one point lower than the previous week.
- Pasture land was rated 57% good to excellent, up two points from the previous week.
- Spring tillage was 88% complete, 14 days behind last year and the average.
- Soil moisture was in good supply, with both topsoil and subsoil rated 99% adequate to surplus.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio contributed to this report.
