Superintendent search leads Tomah School Board agenda

The Tomah School Board will hear an update on a consultant for its superintendent search when it meets Monday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. at Robert Kupper Learning Center.
Superintendent Cindy Zahrte has announced her retirement effective June 30, 2020. She recommended that the board hire a consultant in the search for her replacement, and the board is expected to review consulting firms during the meeting.
The board will also review the schedule of visits to facilities in the school district. The board recently received a report from HSR Associates that assesses the district's school buildings. Board members have raised the idea of rotating their meetings among the district's facilities.
While the HSR report contains no specific recommendations, it said most buildings lack flexible learning spaces and have insufficient green space, playground area and parking. Board members indicated during a Dec. 3 meeting they don't intend to take action on the report until after next spring's school board election. Two incumbents − Nancy McCoy and John McMullen − aren't seeking new terms.
Other agenda items include:
- Update on employee engagement survey.
- Update on school improvement plan.
- Report by the student school representative.
- Annual reports on bullying and pupil nondiscrimination/educational equity.
- Approval of transcripted credits for automotive technology and basic maintenance.
- Approval of a Tomah High School band trip to Louisiana.
- Review of board policy on graduation requirements.
- Review of resolutions at the Wisconsin Association of School Boards convention to be held in January.
Prior to the regular meeting, the Finance Committee will meet at 6 p.m., and the Personnel Committee with meet at 6:30 p.m.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.