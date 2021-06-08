 Skip to main content
Supporters of constitutional convention to meet June 17
A group of citizens seeking a convention of the states will meet Thursday, June 17 at the Strike Zone in Tomah at 6:30 p.m.

The group wants to invoke Article V of the U.S. constitution and trigger a constitutional convention that would:

  • Impose fiscal restraints on the federal government.
  • Enact term limits for Congress and federal officials.
  • Limit the power and jurisdiction of the federal government.

For more information, contact Betty Stoltenberg at 507-273-7094.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

