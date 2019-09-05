A 27-year-old Tomah man faces drugs and weapons charges stemming from a suspicious fire in the town of Ridgeville April 12.
Benjamin M. Parlow was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for possession of heroin, theft of a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.
Police and firefighters responded to a fire at a Hwy. A residence and were able to extinguish the flames. Personnel from the Norwalk Fire Department raised questions about the fire’s origin, and police discovered three separate fires had been going in three separate rooms.
The homeowner told police that $200 and multiple firearms valued at $5,500 were missing from the residence. Another resident told police she suspected Parlow stole the items but doesn’t believe he set the fire.
The report says Parlow made the 911 call reporting the fire. Police interviewed Parlow about the incident April 12 but didn’t make an arrest.
On June 18, police were informed the Parlow wanted to discuss the incident with police.
The report said he admitted to stealing the guns to purchase heroin and said several of the weapons had been sold to Moe’s Hardware in Black River Falls.
He said the items were stolen prior to the fire, which he denied setting.
