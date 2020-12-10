 Skip to main content
SWAT team arrests domestic abuse suspect near Norwalk
Kenneth M. Sizemore

Law enforcement in Monroe County deployed a SWAT team to apprehend a 39-year-old Norwalk man accused of domestic abuse.

Kenneth M. Sizemore was arrested Wednesday and referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for first-degree recklessly endangering safety, false imprisonment, strangulation/suffocation, child abuse, felon in possession of a firearm, battery, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The incident began after the Monroe County Sheriff's Office received information shortly after 6 a.m. from authorities in Vernon County about a domestic abuse incident that occurred overnight. Monroe County deputies interviewed the victim and determined there was probable cause to arrest Sizemore.

Police obtained a warrant to search a camper parked inside a shed in rural Norwalk where Sizemore was believed to be  staying. Due to allegations that Sizemore had threatened law enforcement and was armed, members of the Monroe County Combined Tactical Unit responded to the location.

Two hours of attempting to communicate with Sizemore failed before tactical personnel entered the shed. The sheriff's office says Sizemore surrendered before chemical agents were about to be deployed.

Sizemore was medically cleared at the scene and transported to the Monroe County Jail.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

