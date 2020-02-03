Swope elected treasurer of Warrens Area Business Association

Terri Swope was elected as treasurer of the Warrens Area Business Association during a special election at the organization’s Jan. 27 quarterly meeting. Swope is the treasurer for the village of Warrens, a part-time position she accepted two years ago.
A Warrens native, Swope retired from the Tomah VA Medical Center after 37 years. At one time, Swope was part owner of R&T's Ridgeview Bar (now Lizzie's Tap) on Hwy. 12 west of Warrens. She also operated Country Spirit in Tomah, selling country decor and crafts.
Although Swope still enjoys making crafts, she closed her business when her parents, Evelyn and Eugene "Gene" Gebhardt needed someone to help care for them as their health began to fail. Her mother died in 2014, and her father died this past March. Gene Gebhardt had been recognized at the Oldest Warrens Resident in 2018 as part of the Warrens Sesquicentennial Celebration.
You have free articles remaining.
In addition to working at the village office, Swope is a volunteer member of the Town of Lincoln Fire Department. She has nearly completed her entry level firefighting training and later plans to take emergency medical responder classes.
Swope has three children: Dana Malinger, Kent Swope and Mindi Swope, as well as five grandchildren.
Swope succeeds long-time WABA Treasurer Becky Frost, who did not seek re-election when her term expired in October. Frost was among those who helped reactivate WABA in 2005 and has served as the group’s treasurer since that time. She also co-chaired WABA’s Beautification Committee for several years.
“We thank Becky for her years of service to our organization and the Warrens community. We also thank Terri for stepping up to fill the treasurer position,” said WABA president Nodji Van Wychen.
Membership in the Warrens Area Business Association is open to all area businesses, organizations and individuals. The group has 78 members.