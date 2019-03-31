Families First of Monroe County, Inc. hosted its ninth annual Trivia Night fund raiser March 9 at Tomah Recreation Park.
Questions were presented by local celebrity Mendon “Mike” Burns-Gilbert from radio station WCOW. Other local celebrities, including Tess and Mike Saunders, Sandy Murray and Jeff Holthaus, served as honorary judges.
Thirty-one teams competed, and over 325 people attended despite inclement weather conditions.
Team Sasquatch emerged as the Trivia Night winner. They took home the traveling trophy, while The Centsables team came in as “almost champions."
"We cannot express enough how grateful we are for the overwhelming support we receive each year and we look forward to the 10th Annual Trivia Night and your continued support," said Jeanne Meyer, executive director of Families First. "Nights like these do not happen without considerable planning and support.
She said the event could not have happened without the participation of the Families First board of directors, staff, volunteers and the sponsors/supporters this year, including Culver’s, Jeff Holthaus of State Farm, The Station, Pizza Hut, Toro and donors who contributed baskets, door prizes and gift cards.
Meyer said there is a list of everyone who was a huge part of Trivia Night posted on Families First website at familiesfirstofmonroecounty.org and on the familiesfirstofmonroecounty Facebook page.
The money generated from Trivia Night will continue Families First efforts in partnering with individuals and families who are struggling with everyday challenges, providing them support with basic needs including stable and safe housing, emergency assistance, transportation, employment support, information and referrals and other identified services and resources as needed.
