Temporary closed campus at Tomah High School

Tomah High School will begin the 2020-21 school year with a closed campus.

The Tomah School Board voted 7-0 Aug. 3 to prohibit Tomah High School students from leaving the campus during the lunch period until classes return to five days a week. High school students will begin the school year attending classes two days a week with a block schedule that minimizes contact with other students between class periods. Students will access instruction from home two other days with Friday reserved for students who need additional assistance.

High school principal Robert Joyce first raised the issue during the board's July 17 meeting. He said the temporary measure is necessary to "ensure the least amount of crossover" between students during the school day. Students will eat lunch in the classroom until full-time classes resume.

"It's important to know that I'm not looking to close the campus indefinitely," Joyce said.

Superintendent Dr. Mike Hanson agreed. He said students will be able to leave campus for lunch "when we get back to normal."