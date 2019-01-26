A crash involving 10 semi trucks closed Interstate 90-94 near Mauston for nearly six hours Wednesday.
Two injuries were reported, one of which was serious but non-life-threatening.
Poor winter driving conditions played a major role in the cash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
DOT reported that a Wisconsin State Patrol officer had just taken the westbound exit from Mauston to respond to a crash when he observed two semis behind him. The rear semi, loaded with metal piping, crashed into the back of the lead semi loaded with aluminum bales, and the loads spilled out across the roadway.
The crash slowed eastbound traffic significantly and ultimately caused another multi-semi crash. A westbound semi was unable to stop in time for the original crash, swerved across the median and crashed head-on into another semi that was traveling eastbound.
Both westbound and eastbound lanes of traffic were completely blocked by spilled cargo, wreckage and jack-knifed semis. No passenger vehicles were involved.
An alternate route was established along Hwy. 12 from New Lisbon to Lyndon Station.
