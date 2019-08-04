One person was injured after a two-vehicle crash Saturday on Hwy. 33 near Cashton.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, a 2006 Honda motorcycle driven by Tracey McPhee, 56, of Stewart, Tennessee, was struck by a 2001 Toyota Tundra, driven by Dennis Muller, 74, of Williams Bay. Muller was signaling a left turn into a driveway and at the last moment saw McPhee’s motorcycle heading eastbound. Muller’s vehicle struck the motorcycle, where it came to rest against a guardrail.
McPhee was transported by Tri-State Ambulance Service to Cashton High School, where he was flown by Gundersen Air to Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Cashton First Responders, Cashton Fire Department, Tri-State Ambulance Service, Gundersen Air and the Monroe County 911 Communications Center.
The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.
