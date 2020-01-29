Tessman new Monroe County emergency management director, sheriff announces active-shooter training

Jared Tessman is the new Monroe County Emergency Management coordinator. He was introduced during a Jan. 23 press conference at the Monroe County Justice Center in Sparta.

Tessman began his new job Jan. 20. He replaces Darlene Pintarro, who accepted an emergency management position in Madison.

Tessman, a Tomah High School graduate, brings an extensive firefighting background to the job. For the last 22 years, he has served in various fire control positions with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, federal Bureau of Forest Management and Tomah Fire Department.

He has also served 13 years in the Air National Guard and worked for 2 ½ years as safety manager for Gerke Excavating.

Monroe County Sheriff Wes Revels said Tessman brings lots of professional contacts to the job.

"One of the things that Jared brings to us ... is his ability to hit the ground running with all the relationships he has in place," Revels said.

Tessman said he looks forward to a job that has wide-ranging tasks.

"What led me to this job is the all-encompassing, all-hazards work that this entails," he said. "I've always had a passion for the emergency services."

