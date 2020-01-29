Tessman new Monroe County emergency management director, sheriff announces active-shooter training

Jared Tessman is the new Monroe County Emergency Management coordinator. He was introduced during a Jan. 23 press conference at the Monroe County Justice Center in Sparta.
Tessman began his new job Jan. 20. He replaces Darlene Pintarro, who accepted an emergency management position in Madison.
Tessman, a Tomah High School graduate, brings an extensive firefighting background to the job. For the last 22 years, he has served in various fire control positions with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, federal Bureau of Forest Management and Tomah Fire Department.
He has also served 13 years in the Air National Guard and worked for 2 ½ years as safety manager for Gerke Excavating.
Monroe County Sheriff Wes Revels said Tessman brings lots of professional contacts to the job.
"One of the things that Jared brings to us ... is his ability to hit the ground running with all the relationships he has in place," Revels said.
Tessman said he looks forward to a job that has wide-ranging tasks.
"What led me to this job is the all-encompassing, all-hazards work that this entails," he said. "I've always had a passion for the emergency services."
He said the biggest immediate challenge of his department is flooding. He anticipates being involved in flood mitigation projects and grant writing. Parts of Monroe County were hit hard by an August 2018 rainstorm that dumped up to nine inches in parts of the county. There was also considerable flooding in 2017.
Tessman will be a member of the Monroe County Board's Climate Change Task Force and will also administer the county's Hazmat team.
Also at the press conference, Revels said the sheriff's department is reaching out to businesses and churches that might be interested in training to deal with an active-shooter situation. He said his department offers a two-hour block of instruction led by sheriff's department operations captain Chris Weaver.
Weaver said an active-shooter incident can occur whenever a large number of people gather.
"Frequently when people talk of active shooters, they think of schools ... but only about 50 percent of those instances happen in a school setting," Weaver said. "We want to make sure we're not missing any areas of the community with this instruction."
Weaver said the training is important.
"We can't be everywhere, every time, so we want to help people be prepared," he said.
Weaver said any business or church interested in hosting a training session can contact the sheriff's office.
