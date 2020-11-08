 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Testin named to state Senate post
0 comments

Testin named to state Senate post

{{featured_button_text}}

Senator Sen. Patrick Testin, R-Stevens Point, has been selected by his colleagues to serve as the President Pro Tempore of the Wisconsin state Senate. Testin will be succeeding Senator Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green.

“I’m honored that my colleagues have entrusted me with this role,” said Testin. “I will carry out the duties of the office with fairness and civility.”

Testin was re-elected to his second four-year term in the Nov. 3 election. He defeated Democrat Paul Piotrowski with 56 percent of the vote.

Republicans picked up two seats and expanded their majority to 21-12.

The President Pro Tempore often presides over the Senate while it is in session, and is responsible for fulfilling the Senate President’s duties when they are unavailable.

Testin's 24th state Senate District covers the northern half of Monroe County and includes the cities of Tomah and Sparta.

Pat Testin

Testin
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News