State Sen. Patrick Testin, R-Stevens Point, has been named chair of the senate's Health and Human Services Committee.
He will assume his new chairmanship with the start of the 2019-20 legislative session in January.
“Health care is an issue that touches everyone’s life, and I look forward to continuing to advocate for my constituents in my new role as chairman of the Senate Committee on Health and Human Services,” Testin said.
Last session Testin chaired the Senate Committee on Workforce Development, Military Affairs, and Senior Issues.
Testin is serving his first term in the state Senate. He was elected in 2016 to a district that covers northern Monroe County, including the cities of Tomah and Sparta.
