State Sen. Patrick Testin, R-Stevens Point, will hold a listening session Monday, March 25 at The Baker's Table, 223 N. Superior Ave., Tomah, from 9-10 a.m.
Members of the public are invited to attend these sessions where Senator Testin will listen to questions, concerns, and ideas.
It will be the first of five listening sessions Testing will hold that day. He will also meet with constituents in Friendship, Coloma, Wautoma and Hancock.
The 24th state Senate District includes the cities Tomah and Sparta; villages of Oakdale, Warrens and Wyeville; and towns of Scott, Byron, Oakdale, LaGrange, Lincoln, Grant, Greenfield, LaFayette, New Lyme, Little Falls and Sparta in Monroe County.
