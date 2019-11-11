State Sen. Patrick Testin, R-Stevens Point, will hold six listening sessions in Monroe and Adams Counties Friday, Nov. 15. Members of the public and the press are invited to attend the sessions, where Testin will listen to questions, concerns and ideas.
The sessions are as follows:
- Sparta Family Restaurant, 741 Avon Rd., Sparta, 10:45-11:30 a.m.
- Murray's on Main, 810 Superior Ave, Tomah, noon to 12:45 p.m.
- Oakdale Village Hall, 133 Well Drive, Oakdale, 1-1:45 p.m.
Testin will also hold three listening sessions in Adams County later in the afternoon.
