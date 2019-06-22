Last weekend marked the 44th year of tractor pulling at Tomah Recreation Park. The Budweiser Dairyland Super National Truck and Tractor Pull is recognized as the premier event on the National Tractor Pull Association circuit with five shows over three days featuring all classes of NTPA pulling.
The weekend also featured a Friday motorcycle from Tomah High School to Recreation Park, Military Appreciation Day and A Salute to the Farmer.
The dates for the 2020 pull in Tomah are set for June 18-20.
