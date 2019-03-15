Wisconsin is a bit different than Thailand.
For starters, Thailand never gets to minus-40 degree temperatures, and there is never any snow.
It’s something Nakhon Phanom, Thailand native and Tomah High School exchange student, Nutchanon “Team” Suwannatrai has enjoyed about his time in Wisconsin.
“Snow, that is new for me,” he said. “In Thailand, we don’t have snow; it’s very hot. We get cold, like 60 to 40 degrees, but (in Wisconsin) we get minus 40. It’s very cold, and I’ve never had that before. Snow is amazing for me. It’s cold and beautiful.”
He welcomed the chance to see a country with different weather and a different culture. It was his mother who pushed him to join the exchange program, Suwannatrai said.
“My mom told me she wanted me to go be an exchange student. She thinks that’s what’s best for me because my English skill is not very good. In Thailand they’re not very good about English,” he said. “My mom wanted me to improve my skills, get more experience, but I wanted to go to America.”
School in Tomah is different than in Thailand, Suwannatrai said. Here he has more flexibility in choosing which courses to study.
“At my school we all study the same subjects. You cannot choose, like if you want to study art, you cannot choose ... everyone has the same subjects. It’s boring,” he said. “But here you can choose everything ... and I have a lot of fun.”
In addition to schooling and trying different courses, Suwannatrai said he came to experience American culture and to travel.
“I want to do anything and everything in America,” he said. “But I don’t know what a lot of Americans do.”
His friends and host family have made sure he has been able to try different things, planning activities for him to experience.
Since he arrived in Tomah, Suwannatrai has had the opportunity to experience some winter activities he would not be able to in Thailand, such as skiing and ice staking.
He has also been able to participate in sports, and he was particularly excited to join the basketball team.
“I’ve played basketball for four years at my high school,” he said. “I’m so excited to play basketball here, because I think I’m not very good at it. I’m good, but not like that. We have a game every week, and it’s pretty fun here ... We have team meals, and in Thailand we don’t have that, it’s something new for me.”
THS boys basketball coach Brad Plueger said Suwannatrai was about “doing everything for the team.” He suited up during home games, and during practice he participated in certain drills, ran the clock and kept the scorebook.
“He’s an overall positive, very funny guy that totally fits our team,” Plueger said. “He loves the game so much.”
Basketball is Suwannatrai’s favorite sport. He watches it everyday in Thailand on YouTube because there’s no basketball channels as it’s not a widely popular sport in Thailand.
Suwannatrai said the one thing he wanted to do during his time in the United State was to see an NBA game in person. He got his wish when he attended a Milwaukee Bucks game. He also hopes to see a Golden State Warriors game while here. The Warriors, the two-time defending NBA champions, are his favorite team.
His desire to travel will also be sated during his time in Tomah. As a member of the high school band − he plays the cymbals − he is joining his fellow musicians for the THS band trip to Boston later this month.
