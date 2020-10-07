Thank you for 33 fulfilling years

On Nov. 7, 1987, I met Tomah Journal owner/publisher John Kenny in a Madison hotel lobby to discuss an opening for a reporter “strong on sports.”

It was the era before background checks, drug checks and immigration checks, and he offered me the job on the spot. Most everything good I have in my life stems from that day.

Next week, I begin a new job as crime and courts reporter for the La Crosse Tribune. I’ll leave it to the publisher to explain what that means for Tomah readers. I just want to take a few words here to express gratitude for my time at the Tomah Journal.

John Kenny tops the list. Not only did he hire me for a job closer to my parents in Baraboo, he also hired Roberta Armour, who became my wife and copy editor extraordinaire. It’s amazing how the decision of one man can be responsible for so much professional and personal happiness.

I was lucky to share office space at the Tomah Journal with personable, caring and funny co-workers, most notably John Froelich, Linda Barta and Rosie Ducklow. When Lee Enterprises purchased the Tomah Journal, my anxieties of corporate ownership were quickly erased by working with solid professionals like Chris Hardie, Jeff Brown and Rusty Cunningham.