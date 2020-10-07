Thank you for 33 fulfilling years

On Nov. 7, 1987, I met Tomah Journal owner/publisher John Kenny in a Madison hotel lobby to discuss an opening for a reporter “strong on sports.”
It was the era before background checks, drug checks and immigration checks, and he offered me the job on the spot. Most everything good I have in my life stems from that day.
Next week, I begin a new job as crime and courts reporter for the La Crosse Tribune. I’ll leave it to the publisher to explain what that means for Tomah readers. I just want to take a few words here to express gratitude for my time at the Tomah Journal.
John Kenny tops the list. Not only did he hire me for a job closer to my parents in Baraboo, he also hired Roberta Armour, who became my wife and copy editor extraordinaire. It’s amazing how the decision of one man can be responsible for so much professional and personal happiness.
I was lucky to share office space at the Tomah Journal with personable, caring and funny co-workers, most notably John Froelich, Linda Barta and Rosie Ducklow. When Lee Enterprises purchased the Tomah Journal, my anxieties of corporate ownership were quickly erased by working with solid professionals like Chris Hardie, Jeff Brown and Rusty Cunningham.
I was promoted to editor in 2010 and discovered that even though the elevated job title and salary came with lots of mundane and tedious tasks, I enjoyed the teaching aspect and was lucky to work with four reporters — Jessica Larsen, Brittany Linenberg, Jourdan Vian and Meghan Flynn — who took their jobs seriously and put up with all my war stories.
I also wrote columns and editorials for roughly 25 years before getting burned out on telling people what I think. That happens to a lot of opinion writers, believe it or not. The only opinion I’ll express here is that gratitude and humility are essential to happy households and functioning communities.
My most vivid recollections at the Tomah Journal revolve around sports. I still remember my first Tomah sport assignment: the Tomah-Black River Falls boys basketball game when Rick Zuhlsdorf swished a game-winning shot at the buzzer.
In the 1990s, I followed Tomah to four state volleyball tournaments and the Tomah boys basketball team to the improbable 1994 state tournament, just three seasons after 0-21.
Later, there was the stretch from 2005-08 when the softball, hockey and wrestling teams all reached state, and Derek Storkel won the state cross country championship. I’m starting to realize that some of my most cherished memories at the Tomah Journal actually occurred in Madison, Beaver Dam and Wisconsin Rapids.
I can’t leave this article without mentioning the Tomah School Board and employees of the Tomah Area School District. Covering schools was a good fit for a sports editor, and I had the privilege of working with administrators and school board members who returned my calls and respected the role of the local newspaper. Superintendents Tony Hinden, Bob Fasbender, Cindy Zahrte and business manager Greg Gaarder are among the finest people I’ve ever met, and I’m grateful for how they treated me and the newspaper over the years.
I still recall a counselor at UW-Baraboo telling a group of incoming freshmen that employment will consume a large chunk of our time and our satisfaction at work will go a long way in determining our satisfaction in life. He was right. I’ve had fun, fulfilling work at the Tomah Journal for the last 33 years, and I don’t ever forget how lucky I am for that. Thank you to everyone who made it happen.
