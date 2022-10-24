Thanksgiving dinner Oct. 30 at St. John's Lutheran Church

A traditional Thanksgiving dinner will be the feature at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Ridgeville. Turkey and dressing with all the fixings are on the menu for the annual fall banquet, Sunday, Oct. 30, served in the Fellowship Hall.

Bingo will be played after dinner, one dollar a card. Prizes for winners include coffee mugs, locally made maple syrup, shirts, hats and Amish cashew crunch candy. Money from the fundraiser will be used to help support a seminary student and a student at Luther High School.

Church service begins at 10:30 a.m. followed by dinner, 11:30 a.m. The public is invited. Robert Gerke is the church pastor.

St. John’s Lutheran Church is located in the town of Ridgeville, Hwy. A.