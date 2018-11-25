The Tomah area had fun and gave thanks during the Thanksgiving weekend with a range of events.
Wyeville Elementary School observed Thanksgiving Tuesday with its annual community dinner, during which parents and community members were invited to dine with students free of charge.
Tomah held its Thanksgiving community dinner in honor of the late Ed Thompson Thanksgiving Day at the Tomah American Legion Hall. Meals were free to those who dined at the hall or requested a delivery.
Friday night was the annual Tomah Holiday Parade on Superior Avenue that was followed by the illumination of holiday lights at Winnebago Park.
For sports fans, Tomah Ice Center hosted the annual holiday hockey tournament featuring the Tomah/Sparta co-op squad. Tomah/Sparta lost to Sauk Prairie Friday but bounced back to defeat Black River Falls Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.