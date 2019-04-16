The past week was good and not-so-good for fishing.
Don Roscovius, owner of Rosco's Live Bait, said the fishing was good until Wednesday, April 10, when a snowstorm hit the area. Fishing picked up again last weekend.
"We did have a couple guys out there and they did fairly well on walleyes, they were using mostly plastics but were also using some minnows," he said. "I guess the best bite came on plastics, they were using twister tails and four-inch ring worms ... on jigs. Trolling seemed to the ticket for those that went to the Mississippi River and the Wisconsin River on Sunday and they were successful there."
Dennis Schnitzler, owner of Schnitzler's Sports Store, said perch are also biting on the Mississippi River.
"A few guys went out and the perch were biting fairly good, but you have to go into the weeds to get them," he said. "Fishermen have to go off the normal channel to get to the flooded areas, fishing spots where in another few weeks it will be dry, and the guys are doing pretty good in those situations."
Fishing was good at Castle Rock also for walleyes if fishermen got out to the bridge early enough, Roscovius said. The water levels are down and it gets crowded quickly.
Locally on Lake Tomah and in cranberry marshes crappies are biting, Roscovius said. Casting down the shoreline and slowly retrieving them seems to work best.
"Crappies are coming up to warmer waters looking for minnows, those seem to be working best," he said. "I didn't hear of big ones getting caught but guys were getting their fair share of keepers."
Hunting
It was a successful youth turkey hunt on April 13 and 14, Roscovius said.
"I saw three birds come in for weigh in and heard there were four to five other ones (taken)," he said.
The regular spring turkey season, period A, begins on Wednesday and ends on April 23.
