The changing landscape as Fort McCoy's forester

James R. Kerkman, who recently retired after 35 years as Fort McCoy’s forester, remembers his first day of work as a forestry technician was January 1985.
It was minus 20 degrees, and Kerkman had no idea he was about to embark on a long career of public service.
People like Kerkman are why National Public Service Recognition Week is held every May. The observance is organized by the Public Employees Roundtable, and its member organizations to honor men and women who serve as federal, state, county, and local government employees.
“Prior to working at Fort McCoy, I never thought about all the support staff needed to support the soldiers and keep the Army prepared for any contingency,” Kerkman said.
He became the Fort McCoy forester not long after serving as a forestry technician. “It has been an extraordinary experience being part of the Fort McCoy mission and maybe leaving a little mark on its history.”
Starting out
On his bitter-cold first day at Fort McCoy, Kerkman said he was like many new employees, trying to learn a new position in a new location.
Kerkman’s first two years as a forestry technician were as a seasonal employee; he was laid off during winter.
“After 1987, I was never laid off again,” Kerkman said. “My office was in building 1101, and in the winter, it felt cold because it was heated by coal like most of the buildings at that time. I remember the coal smoke would leave a yellow fog over the cantonment area on still winter mornings.”
Kerkman said before coming to Fort McCoy, he spent three summers building his forestry skills.
“I worked seasonal positions with the U.S. Forest Service for my first three summers after graduating college,” Kerkman said. “I spent two years in the Carson National Forest in northern New Mexico and one summer in the Nicolet National Forest near Rhinelander (Wis). My goal was to get back with the Forest Service after working for a few years to get the career status with the federal government, but here I stayed, retiring 35 years later.”
Taking charge of forestry
Kerkman became the Fort McCoy forester in 1989 with the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch. He said he knew the importance of the program in managing the tens of thousands of acres of forest on post, but as time went on, he also saw how it really affected military training and more.
“Forestry does timber sales and other actions that change the forest structure,” Kerkman said.
The 1990s is also when the Fort McCoy Integrated Training Area Management program was developed, Kerkman said.
“This program helped the military training staff and the natural resources staff understand each other,” Kerkman said.
Honing forestry support for training
Kerkman said that early in his career, there wasn’t much thought about what the troops needed for training in terms of forestry. He said there wasn’t as much of a planned effort as there is today to incorporate training support into forestry plans.
“We managed the forest for what was needed to keep the forest healthy, such as harvesting mature and over-mature trees and thinning areas that were overgrown,” Kerkman said. “While this benefitted training by keeping the number of dead and dying trees to a minimum, it didn’t consider what could be done to improve the forest for bivouac or maneuver areas.
“We started cutting trees downrange from artillery firing points to allow more low-angle firing, leaving groups of trees in harvest areas for cover and concealment, cutting more access lanes for vehicle travel, and working with planners to clear trees where future ranges or other training assets are planned,” Kerkman said.
How forestry has changed at McCoy
Computers were the biggest change in the forestry program at Fort McCoy in the last 35 years, Kerkman said.
“Now we have computers on the desk, computers to use in the field, and Global Positioning System devices to download information from the field into the office computers and share the information with other program managers.”
Kerkman said his early forestry efforts on Fort McCoy also focused on planting red pine trees in open areas.
“Instead of converting low-quality oak forest to red pine plantations, they were converted to oak barrens/savannah, which is an important habitat that was declining in this area and made great places for the military to train,” he said
The annual prescribed burn program also underwent a big change during his career designed to lower fire danger.
Great memories
He remembers the long days during deer hunting.
“During the deer hunt, we used to work 12-plus-hour days checking hunters into the areas at 4 a.m. and then registering deer until 6 p.m. The first time I deer hunted was in 1986 after seeing how many deer were on Fort McCoy and the damage done to the forest by over-browsing. I shot the first deer I saw on that opening morning and then went back to work at the check station.”
Kerkman said forestry involves more than trees. “There is a lot of math and statistics involved with estimating the volume and value of a forest before it is set up for a timber sale, for example,” Kerkman said.
