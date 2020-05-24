The changing landscape as Fort McCoy's forester

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

James R. Kerkman, who recently retired after 35 years as Fort McCoy’s forester, remembers his first day of work as a forestry technician was January 1985.

It was minus 20 degrees, and Kerkman had no idea he was about to embark on a long career of public service.

People like Kerkman are why National Public Service Recognition Week is held every May. The observance is organized by the Public Employees Roundtable, and its member organizations to honor men and women who serve as federal, state, county, and local government employees.

“Prior to working at Fort McCoy, I never thought about all the support staff needed to support the soldiers and keep the Army prepared for any contingency,” Kerkman said.

He became the Fort McCoy forester not long after serving as a forestry technician. “It has been an extraordinary experience being part of the Fort McCoy mission and maybe leaving a little mark on its history.”

Starting out

On his bitter-cold first day at Fort McCoy, Kerkman said he was like many new employees, trying to learn a new position in a new location.

Kerkman’s first two years as a forestry technician were as a seasonal employee; he was laid off during winter.