An Independence Day ceremony will be held on Thursday, July 4 at 10 a.m. at The Highground Veterans Memorial Park in Neillsville.
The program will feature speaker Sgt First Class Timothy Garvey from Fort McCoy and the color guard from the Colby VFW 2227.
Taps will be performed by Riley Raether of the Clark County 4-H group. The 4-H groups of Clark County and Worcester County, Massachussetts will be joining together to assist with The Highground ceremony.
A veterans coffee will be held starting at 9 a.m. for veterans of any era to visit together before the ceremony. The public is invited to tour the Learning Center and the Holocaust survivor exhibit “Multiply by 6 Million." Free audioguides are available for visitors to tour The Highground at their own pace from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Highground is located at W7031 Ridge Rd., four miles West of Neillsville on Hwy 10. The ceremony will be held outdoors, weather permitting. Seating is limited, and visitors are welcome to bring their own lawn chairs.
For more information on the July 4 ceremony, call The Highground at 715-743-4224, email events@thehighground.us or go to thehighground.us.
