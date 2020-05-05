You are the owner of this article.
The Highground cancels Memorial Day ceremony
The Highground cancels Memorial Day ceremony

The Highground Veterans Memorial Park near Neillsville has cancelled the Memorial Day Ceremony scheduled for Monday, May 25 due to Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers' stay-at-home extension in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"While we are canceling the ceremony, the park will remain open all day," said Meranda Lelonek, events coordinator for The Highgrouns. "We intend to automate the reading of the names of KIAs, which will be played on a continuous loop for visitors.”

The Highground will also reschedule the dedication of the "Lost 74" memorial for a date to be determined.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

