The Highground cancels Memorial Day ceremony

The Highground Veterans Memorial Park near Neillsville has cancelled the Memorial Day Ceremony scheduled for Monday, May 25 due to Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers' stay-at-home extension in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"While we are canceling the ceremony, the park will remain open all day," said Meranda Lelonek, events coordinator for The Highgrouns. "We intend to automate the reading of the names of KIAs, which will be played on a continuous loop for visitors.”