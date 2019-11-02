The Highground Veterans Park near Neillsville and Ho-Chunk Gaming Black River Falls will be gathering items to create care packages for deployed military troops.
Items can be brought to The Highground Museum (lower level) from now through Nov. 16 and to Ho-Chunk Gaming Black River Falls (W9010 Hwy 54, Black River Falls) until Nov. 14. On Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the care packages will be put together at The Highground, boxed and ready to ship to troops serving abroad. Volunteers are welcome to help put the packages together.
A detailed listing of items that can be sent in care packages can be found at thehighground.us, by calling 715-743-4224 or by emailing museum@thehighground.us.
The most popular items among soldiers are.
- Factory-packaged snack items without chocolate that do not need refrigeration such as protein bars, Clif Bars, beef jerky, licorice, hard candy.
- Ramen noodle packages.
- Mac n cheese cups that need only water added.
- Small boxes of cold cereal that come in packs of six to eight boxes.
- Canned meat such as sardines, smoked oysters, tuna and baby clams.
- Taco seasoning packets.
- Hot sauce packets.
- Individual water flavoring packets are also very useful for the troops.
Personal non-food items such as quality toilet tissue, foot powder, lip balm and quality cotton socks are also welcome.
Ziploc bags are needed for packing the care packages.
Things that should not be donated include pork products or anything containing pork, aerosols, perfume, nail polish, chocolate, gummy candy, CBD/cannabis oil products, political items and bulk religious items (religious items for individuals are OK as long as they are not anti-Arab or anti-Muslim).
Personal letters and/or cards from citizens back home also encouraged. Letters or cards should not be in envelopes. Highground officials said the letters and cards are a great opportunity for schools, churches and other groups to join.
Funds to help cover shipping costs are needed. Each box costs $15-$20 to ship. Funds to help with the military care package program can be brought or mailed to The Highground. The Highground is located at W7031 Ridge Rd, Neillsville WI 54456. Put “military care pkg” in the memo if sending a check. Credit card donations can also be made by calling The Highground.
For more information on this program, contact Theresa at The Highground at 715-743-4224 or museum@thehighground.us.
