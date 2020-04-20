The Highground Honor Ride rally set for May 25

Plans are under way for the 10th annual Honor Ride Motorcycle Rally and Ceremony to be held on Memorial Day, May 25.
Tomah is one of the rally’s nine starting points.
“We continue to make plans amidst the COVID-19 virus and our hope is to honor those plans while respecting the need for safety of the people — our community, volunteers and supporters,” said The Highground executive director Chris Pettis. “If we need to adjust our plans, we will.”
Pettis said the rally is a “key fundraiser” for the memorial park.
Part of the planning will include the placement of a new memorial at the Park recognizing “The Lost 74.” The memorial will pay tribute to the 74 sailors who died at sea on June 3, 1969, aboard the USS Frank Evans, including three Wisconsin sailors − James R. Cmeyla, 24, of Luxemburg; Michael A. Orlikowski, 28, of Milwaukee; and Jon W. Thomas, 22, of Delavan. The 74 perished when the USS Frank Evans split in half after colliding with the HMAS Melbourne, an Australian carrier, during a training exercise.
The Highground worked with the Evans Association and to have USS Frank Evans survivor Terry Vjere at the park for the stone placement.
The Highground will honor the fallen by reading the names of those who died in action as well as those missing in action. During the reading, The Highground’s Liberty Bell will be rung in their honor as riders from across the state are making their way to The Highground. The riders will stop at the American Legion Post 73 in Neillsville, where they will join the public to try their luck at the annual Honor Ride Raffle and Silent Auction. The entire group will then continue on to The Highground to arrive prior to the 3 p.m. Memorial Day Ceremony.
The other eight starting points are Eau Claire, Neillsville, Medford, Appleton, Waupaca, Wisconsin Rapids, Reedsburg and Richland Center.
The park plaza and trails continue to be open for visitors. The gift shop and museum are closed as The Highground recognizes Gov. Tony Evers “Safer at Home” mandate.
For more information about the ride, visit thehighgroundhonorride.com, call Meranda at 715-743-4224 or send an email to events@thehighground.us.
