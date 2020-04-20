The Highground Honor Ride rally set for May 25

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Plans are under way for the 10th annual Honor Ride Motorcycle Rally and Ceremony to be held on Memorial Day, May 25.

Tomah is one of the rally’s nine starting points.

“We continue to make plans amidst the COVID-19 virus and our hope is to honor those plans while respecting the need for safety of the people — our community, volunteers and supporters,” said The Highground executive director Chris Pettis. “If we need to adjust our plans, we will.”

Pettis said the rally is a “key fundraiser” for the memorial park.

Part of the planning will include the placement of a new memorial at the Park recognizing “The Lost 74.” The memorial will pay tribute to the 74 sailors who died at sea on June 3, 1969, aboard the USS Frank Evans, including three Wisconsin sailors − James R. Cmeyla, 24, of Luxemburg; Michael A. Orlikowski, 28, of Milwaukee; and Jon W. Thomas, 22, of Delavan. The 74 perished when the USS Frank Evans split in half after colliding with the HMAS Melbourne, an Australian carrier, during a training exercise.

The Highground worked with the Evans Association and to have USS Frank Evans survivor Terry Vjere at the park for the stone placement.