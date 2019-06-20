On Saturday, June 29 The Highground is hosting Freedom Celebration Day starting at 10 a.m.
The event includes a World War II D-Day living history display, raffle event, homeless veteran collection drive, food, music and fireworks.
The living history display, coordinated for the Highground by Troy Buddenhagen of La Crosse, will focus on the June 6, 1944, invasion of Normandy by Allied forces against Nazi Germany. There will be displays of the types of military items that would have been present on that day 75 years ago, uniformed presenters speaking to visitors on the experiences of the 4th Infantry Division at Utah Beach and the 1st Infantry Division at Omaha Beach. The display runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Highground is located at W7031 Ridge Rd, Neillsville. More information on The Highground and Freedom Celebration Day can be found at thehighground.us or by calling 715-743-4224.
