The Highground Veterans Memorial Park will host “Multiply by Six Million: Portraits and Stories of Holocaust Survivors” through July 31. The grand opening ceremony for the exhibit was conducted June 7 at The Highground Museum.
The exhibition showcases photographer Evvy Eisen’s 15-year-long project to create portraits of survivors living in California and to collect their personal histories. The project works are included in the archives of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., the Simon Wiesenthal Center in Los Angeles, and the Centre de Documentation Juive Contemporaine in Paris.
“Multiply by Six Million” includes 37 black-and-white photographs and is accompanied by a 24-minute DVD and an album of additional survivor portraits. The interpretive text documents historical events in Europe, leading up to the Holocaust and addresses current contemporary concerns about intolerance and genocide.
The Highground is located at W7031 Ridge Rd, Neillsville WI 54456. The Learning Center is open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, contact Julie Dallman museum coordinator at 715-743-4224, learningcenter@thehighground.us or June Berg at 715-773-1162, exhibits@thehighground.us or go to thehighground.us.
