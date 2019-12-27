The Highground Museum opens 'Winter in the Military' exhibit

The Highground Museum west of Neillsville is opening a new exhibit “Winter in the Military."

An open house for the exhibit will be from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4. The public can meet the volunteers who designed and constructed the displays.

The interactive exhibit features winter experiences from many military eras, including:

Scaled cutaway of a Revolutionary War soldier’s hut with bunks.

Walk-through replica of a World I trench, complete with periscope and gas bell alarm;

Winter exhibits of Battle of Bastogne during World War II and the Chosin Reservoir campaign of the Korean War.

Life-sized diorama of a World War II radio shack in a bombed out building.

The World War I trench and World War II radio shack were constructed by Troy Buddenhagen of La Crosse, who will be at the open house to answer questions about winter combat.

Ward Zischke from Fort McCoy and Skip Klabon of Colby loaned military items for the exhibit

The exhibit is handicapped accessible, including the trench display, and will run until Jan 29.

The Highground Museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. It will be closed Jan. 1.

