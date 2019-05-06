The Highground Veterans Memorial Park near Neillsville will host a military helicopter and vehicle expo Saturday, May 18.
At approximately 9 a.m., weather permitting, a UH-1H Huey helicopter will land at the Highground. Another Huey will be available as a static display for visitors to enter and explore.
Several vintage military vehicles will be exhibited at the Highground in addition to the Karl’s Transport semi trailer, which is dedicated to the memory of Ryan Jopek, a soldier who was killed in action in Iraq.
The helicopter and military vehicle expo will last from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The UH-1H Huey is scheduled to take off around 2 p.m.
Visitors will be able to visit the new exhibit of Lao Hmong culture and history in the Learning Center.
The Highground will conduct its annual spring bake sale during the expo.
Weather permitting, The Highground’s big maps of the Vietnam War and the Persian Gulf will be displayed for veterans to sign.
Admission to the event is free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.