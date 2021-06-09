THE KNIGHTLY NEWS

May 2021 was a busy month for the Tomah Knights of Columbus Council 4125 as it continues its mission of community service and charitable contributions and living up to the four pillars of the core beliefs of the Knights of Columbus: charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism.
Knight and Family of the Month
Council 4125 recognizes a Knight of the Month and a Family of the Month. For May, the outstanding Knight is Jon Burbach. Brother Jon and Lady Bridget are very active in the Queen of Apostles. Jon has led the Men’s Group for the past six years at the Queen of Apostles Parish. Brother Jon is currently the director of religious education for the Parish. Jon helps in all council activities, including the food trailer at Cranfest, the Tootsie Roll drive, and highway cleanup project. The Jon Burbach family was the 2020 Family of the Year for Council 4125. Jon will be the Grand Knight in June 2021.
The Family of the Month for May 2021 is Tom and Mary Jean Wolf. Tom is a very active member of Council 4125. Brother Tom served on the St. Mary’s Parish Council for five years, the Deanery Pastoral Council for the Diocese of La Crosse, the Fourth Diocese of La Crosse Synod and is currently serving on the Rural Life Committee for the Diocese of La Crosse. Brother Tom was a charter member of the Wilton-Kendall Council 10158 and Grand Knight for a year and Family Life Chair for five years. Mary Jean attended Western Technical College for training as a CNA and worked at the Tomah Care Center. She was religious education coordinator at St. John’s in Wilton and taught religious education for 12 years.
Donations
Financial contributions were made to Faith in Action in Tomah and support for two sponsorships for the Christian Softball League.
Highway cleanup
For many years Council 4125 has picked up debris along a two-mile stretch of Hwy. 16 west of Oakdale. In May and September, Knights heeded the call of coordinator Jim Weinzatl to meet at the intersection of Hwys. 16 and N, don fluorescent yellow vests and proceed out on the roadsides, garbage bag in hand. The Monroe County Highway Department picks up the bags the next day.
Tootstie Roll drive
The annual KC Tootsie Roll Drive was held on the weekend of May 14-16. KC members, 34 in number plus three Lady Knights, solicited donations at Walmart and Molter’s Fresh Market from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Proceeds are split three ways between Handishop Industries, the Lions Summer Camp for disadvantaged youth and Special Olympics. Last year, each of the above received about $1,100. The Knights appreciate the generosity of the Tomah community.
Red Cross Bloodmobile
The Tomah KC Hall, 202 E. Juneau St., hosted the Red Cross Bloodmobile on Thursday, June 10 and will do so again on Aug. 19, and Oct. 28. You can register online, but they also take walk-ins. Please consider donating blood. Donations are badly needed, and the process takes less than an hour from walk-in to walk-out, and they serve some good snacks.
St. Michael’s Church restoration
Numerous Knights of Columbus members have been volunteering to restore the interior of St. Michael’s Indian Creek Catholic Church, located a few miles south of Oakdale. The drywall is completed, and work is continuing on the beautiful wood tongue-and-groove ceiling. Carpeting will follow. The church is being restored to its original look. St. Michael’s was a mission church built in 1910 by immigrant German families who had a deep and abiding faith.
St. Patrick’s carnival
The Knights helped with the St. Patrick’s Carnival on Friday, May 21 from 3:30-7 p.m. The date and time had to be changed this year due to COVID-19. The carnival is normally held on the Sunday closest to St. Patrick’s Day in March. A good crowd enjoyed the many games and food. The raffle and silent auctions garnered much-needed funds.
Memorial Day Mass
The annual 9 a.m. Memorial Day Mass at St. Mary’s Cemetery was celebrated this year after being cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19.