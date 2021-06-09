THE KNIGHTLY NEWS

May 2021 was a busy month for the Tomah Knights of Columbus Council 4125 as it continues its mission of community service and charitable contributions and living up to the four pillars of the core beliefs of the Knights of Columbus: charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism.

Knight and Family of the Month

Council 4125 recognizes a Knight of the Month and a Family of the Month. For May, the outstanding Knight is Jon Burbach. Brother Jon and Lady Bridget are very active in the Queen of Apostles. Jon has led the Men’s Group for the past six years at the Queen of Apostles Parish. Brother Jon is currently the director of religious education for the Parish. Jon helps in all council activities, including the food trailer at Cranfest, the Tootsie Roll drive, and highway cleanup project. The Jon Burbach family was the 2020 Family of the Year for Council 4125. Jon will be the Grand Knight in June 2021.