July 2021 has been a busy month for the Tomah Knights of Columbus Council 4125 as it continued its mission of community service and charitable contributions and living up to the four pillars of the core beliefs of the Knights of Columbus: charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism.
Knight and Family of the Month
The Knight of the Month for July 2021 is Larry Scheckel. Larry is an active member of both Knights of Columbus and Queen of the Apostle Parish. He completed a two-year term as Grand Knight, was past Faithful Navigator for the Fourth Degree Assembly 1902, is an active member of the Honor Guard Team and writes a monthly The Knightly News column for local newspapers.
The Family of the Month for July 2021 is Tony and Nicole Foat. The Foat family moved to Tomah in July 2018 after seven years in Texas. Sir Knight Tony is a Medical Service Corps Officer in the United States Army. He has been married to Nicole for 23 years. Nicole is a former Catholic school teacher and currently home-schools Maggie and Lilie. James, 19, attends Winona State majoring in geo-sciences. The entire family are choir members. Tony is a Lector and on the board of Family Promise of Monroe County. Nicole is PCCW co-president, CCD teacher, and Eucharistic minister.
New Faithful Navigator
Tom Wolf was elected Faithful Navigator for the Fourth Degree Fr. Francis Heindl Assembly 1902. Brother Wolf is a good choice as he is an active member of the Knights of Columbus Council 4125. Brother Tom served on the St. Mary’s Parish Council for five years, the Deanery Pastoral Council for the Diocese of La Crosse, the Fourth Diocese of La Crosse Synod and is currently serving on the Rural Life Committee for the Diocese of La Crosse. Brother Tom was a charter member of the Wilton-Kendall Council 10158 and Grand Knight for a year and Family Life Chair for five years.
Brother Tom is always one of the first to sign up to help with events such as the monthly bingo and spaghetti dinners, the food trailer at Cranfest and Street Fest, the Fourth of July parade, the holiday parade, and the tractor pull food stand. Tom works at the St. Mary’s Cemetery assisting sexton Kevin Kuderer.
The Fourth Degree, known as the patriotic degree, is the highest level in the Knights of Columbus. Tomah Assembly 1902 meets monthly in local and area restaurants for a dinner meeting.
Red Cross bloodmobile
The Tomah KC Hall, 202 E. Juneau St., welcomed the Red Cross Bloodmobile on Thursday June 10, collecting nearly 50 pints. The KC Hall will again host the Bloodmobile on Aug. 19 and Oct. 28. You can register on-line but they also take walk-ins. Please consider donating blood as the need is great and the process takes less than an hour from walk-in to walk-out and they serve some good snacks.
St. Michael’s Church restoration
Numerous Knights of Columbus members have been volunteering to restore the interior of St. Michael’s Indian Creek Catholic Church, located a few miles south of Oakdale. The drywall is completed, lights are installed, an attractive wood tongue-and-groove adorns the ceiling, and carpeting has been laid. The Church is being beautifully restored. Mass will be celebrated in the nave, the main part of the Church, starting Aug. 8. A grand opening Mass celebration will take place in the near future. St. Michael’s was a mission Church built in 1910 by immigrant German families who had a deep and abiding Catholic faith.
Fr. Kyle Laylan
Father Kyle Laylan left July 8 for Casa Hogar, a mission station of the Diocese of La Crosse. Father Kyle is a native son of the Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah and ordained in June 2018. Casa Hogar, in existence for 35 years, is headed by Sparta native Msgr. Joseph Hirsch and hosts 72 children. Father Kyle celebrated the July 5 Mass at St. Mary’s Church with family and many parishioners attending. Our KC Council donated funds and offered prayers for his successful mission. Fr. Laylan is fluent in Spanish and will serve a one-year Discernment term in Peru.
Donations
A pillar to the core beliefs of the Knights of Columbus is charity. The recently completed annual Tootsie Roll Drive was the most successful ever. District Deputy David Dechant chairs the drive. Money earned is split four ways: Handishop Industries in Tomah, Tomah Special Olympics, Lions Summer Camp for Disadvantaged Youth, and the national Special Olympics to be held June 5-12, 2022, in Orlando, Florida.
Silver Rose ceremony
On July 20, Deacon Steven Weller led the Silver Rose 5 p.m. ceremony at St. Mary’s Church. Silver Roses are shepherded by Knights of Columbus councils along routes from Canada to Mexico. The journey of the Silver Rose commemorates the appearance of the Blessed Virgin Mary to Juan Diego on December 9, 1531. Parish members pray for respect for life and spiritual renewal of all nations.
Program Activity Award
John Timm earned the prestigious Program Activity Award Division III from the Diocese of La Crosse for his compilation of the History Book entered into competition at the KC state convention. Brother John is the council historian and former Grand Knight.
Packers ticket raffle
Tomah Council 4125 is again running the popular Packer’s Ticket Raffle. It’s the Packers vs Bears game at Lambeau Field, Green Bay, on Sunday, Dec. 12. Game time is 7:20 p.m. for two seats on the Packers 40-yard line. A limited number of raffle tickets were printed. Cost is $10 per ticket. Call Al Janeckzo 608-377-4674 or Larry Scheckel 608-372-3362 to get your winning ticket and see Aaron Rodgers and the Pack in action.
Spaghetti supper and bingo
Tomah Council 4125 is resuming the bingo and spaghetti supper on Oct. 2. Brother Knight Doug Semrau chairs this event. The spaghetti supper starts at 5 p.m. and bingo is at 7 p.m. Cost is $6 for a generous spaghetti portion and served with garlic toast. Desserts available.