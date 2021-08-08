July 2021 has been a busy month for the Tomah Knights of Columbus Council 4125 as it continued its mission of community service and charitable contributions and living up to the four pillars of the core beliefs of the Knights of Columbus: charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism.

Knight and Family of the Month

The Knight of the Month for July 2021 is Larry Scheckel. Larry is an active member of both Knights of Columbus and Queen of the Apostle Parish. He completed a two-year term as Grand Knight, was past Faithful Navigator for the Fourth Degree Assembly 1902, is an active member of the Honor Guard Team and writes a monthly The Knightly News column for local newspapers.

The Family of the Month for July 2021 is Tony and Nicole Foat. The Foat family moved to Tomah in July 2018 after seven years in Texas. Sir Knight Tony is a Medical Service Corps Officer in the United States Army. He has been married to Nicole for 23 years. Nicole is a former Catholic school teacher and currently home-schools Maggie and Lilie. James, 19, attends Winona State majoring in geo-sciences. The entire family are choir members. Tony is a Lector and on the board of Family Promise of Monroe County. Nicole is PCCW co-president, CCD teacher, and Eucharistic minister.

New Faithful Navigator