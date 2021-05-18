THE KNIGHTLY NEWS

April 2021 has been a busy month for the Tomah Knights of Columbus Council 4125 as it continues its mission of community service and charitable contributions and living up to the four pillars of the core beliefs of the Knights of Columbus: charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism.
Knight and Family of the MonthCouncil 4125 recognizes a Knight of the Month and a Family of the Month. For April the outstanding Knight is Jacob Powell, one of the newer members of the Council. Jacob graduated from Tomah High School in May 2020 and is currently enrolled at Western Technical College in the plumbing apprentice program and employed at Don’s Plumbing. Jacob has been a Knight for one year and volunteers to help on council projects whenever asked.
The Family of the Month for April is Oak and Sue Moser. Brother Oak has been a KC member for 36 years and also served a term on the KC corporate board. Oak serves as lector, usher, eucharistic minister and parish finance council member, and was a former member of the Parish Pastoral Council. Lady Sue is the PCCW secretary, part of the church cleaning crew, helps serve lunches at funerals and has spent many years volunteering at St. Mary’s School Library and St. Mary’s PTA.
DonationsCouncil 4125 holds many fundraising events and gives back to the community. Recent recipients of donations include: Tomah Fire Department, Catholic Charities, Tomah Historical Society, and Fr. Clayton Elmhorst. Father Clayton is pastor of St. Mary’s Parish in Lyndon Station, the oldest parish (1853) in the Diocese of La Crosse, and he suffered a traumatic brain injury as the result of an auto accident last October. Father Clayton served our Tomah Queen of the Apostles Parish in the past. The Knights offered many prayers for his full recovery.
Tootstie Roll DriveThe Annual KC Tootsie Roll Drive was held this year on the weekend of May 14-16. Proceeds are split three ways between Handishop Industries, the Lions Summer Camp for disadvantaged youth and Special Olympics. Last year, each of the above received about $1,100.
Red Cross BloodmobileThe Tomah KC hall, 202 E. Juneau St., hosted the Red Cross Bloodmobile on Thursday, April 8. The Bloodmobile will once again be at the KC Hall on June 10, Aug. 19, and Oct. 28. You can register online, but they also take walk-ins. Please consider donating blood. Donations are badly needed, and the process takes less than an hour from walk in to walk out, and they serve some good snacks. Don’t let the Red Cross get caught with their pints down!
St. Michael’s Church restorationNumerous Knights of Columbus members have been volunteering to restore the interior of St. Michael’s Indian Creek Catholic Church, located a few miles south of Oakdale. The work commenced after Easter. The pews were removed on Monday, April 12 and carted off to the Amish for refinishing. Old wall paneling came down on Tuesday, and by Friday, the interior was fairly bare. Dry walling, a new wood-finish ceiling, and carpeting will follow. The church is being restored to its original look. St. Michael’s is a mission church, has no rectory and was built in 1910 by immigrant German families who had a deep and abiding faith.
Medallion Award recipientThe Tomah Knights honored Brother Knight Don Tralmer following the Sunday, April 18, 10:30 a.m. Mass. The Medallion Award is the highest honor a Wisconsin KC member can earn and is equivalent to a lifetime achievement award. Past state deputy Jack Wrbanich and Lady Lisa motored from Green Bay to present the award. Associate Pastor Father Sam McCarty celebrated the Mass, and the PCCW hosted a reception. Commander Phil Schreiner led a six-Knight honor guard procession.
Don was a 1955 charter member of the Knights of Columbus Tomah Council 4125 and a 1965 charter member of the Fourth Degree Father Heindl Assembly #1902. Mr. Tralmer was Grand Knight, Faithful Navigator, honor guard member, eucharistic minister, and reader.
News itemsThe Knights will help with the St. Patrick’s Carnival on Friday, May 21 from 3:30-7 p.m. The date and time had to be changed this year due to COVID-19. The carnival is normally held on the Sunday closest to St. Patrick’s Day in March. Everyone, the entire community, is invited. There is good food at a reasonable price and all kinds of games for kids at the Queen of the Apostles School (St. Mary’s Church) in Tomah.
The annual 9 a.m. Memorial Day Mass at St. Mary’s Cemetery will be celebrated this year after being cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Supreme Knight with Wisconsin connectionPatrick Kelly, age 57, is the new Supreme Knight and has a Wisconsin connection. Mr. Kelly takes over from Carl Anderson, who served as Supreme Knight for over 20 years. Kelly grew up as one of seven siblings in Michigan. He received a bachelor’s degree in economics from Marquette University, a master’s in theology from the Pontifical John Paul II Institute for Studies on Marriage and Family at Catholic University of America and a law degree from Marquette University Law School in 1993.
Mr. Kelly served in the United States Navy for 24 years, on land and sea and on active duty and reserve status. He served on the staff of the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations and aboard the USS Guam as the Staff Judge Advocate for Amphibious Squadron Two. His personal awards include three Navy Achievement Medals, five Navy Commendation Medals and the Meritorious Service Medal. He retired from the JAG Corps Reserve in 2016 with the rank of captain. He and his wife, Vanessa, have three young daughters and reside in New Haven, Connecticut.
The Knights of Columbus is the world’s largest Catholic family fraternal service organization with more than 14,000 councils and over 1.9 million members.