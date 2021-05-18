THE KNIGHTLY NEWS

April 2021 has been a busy month for the Tomah Knights of Columbus Council 4125 as it continues its mission of community service and charitable contributions and living up to the four pillars of the core beliefs of the Knights of Columbus: charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism.

Knight and Family of the MonthCouncil 4125 recognizes a Knight of the Month and a Family of the Month. For April the outstanding Knight is Jacob Powell, one of the newer members of the Council. Jacob graduated from Tomah High School in May 2020 and is currently enrolled at Western Technical College in the plumbing apprentice program and employed at Don’s Plumbing. Jacob has been a Knight for one year and volunteers to help on council projects whenever asked.

The Family of the Month for April is Oak and Sue Moser. Brother Oak has been a KC member for 36 years and also served a term on the KC corporate board. Oak serves as lector, usher, eucharistic minister and parish finance council member, and was a former member of the Parish Pastoral Council. Lady Sue is the PCCW secretary, part of the church cleaning crew, helps serve lunches at funerals and has spent many years volunteering at St. Mary’s School Library and St. Mary’s PTA.