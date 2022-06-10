THE KNIGHTLY NEWS

May 2022 has been a busy month for the Tomah Knights of Columbus Council 4125 as it continues its mission of community service and charitable contributions and living up to the four pillars of the core beliefs of the Knights of Columbus: charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism.

Knight and Family of the Month

The Knight of the Month for June 2022 is Brother Knight Tony Foat. Brother Tony is currently the Deputy Grand Knight for Council 4125 and also serves as the Respect for Life chair and Family Promise representative. Tony is very active in the council and participates in everything his schedule allows him to. In addition to his activities in the council, Tony also serves on the board of Monroe County Family Promise and as a small group mentor for The Disciples Way, a formation program for confirmation students at Queen of the Apostles parish. He currently serves on duty in the U.S. Army at Fort McCoy as a Medical Service Corps officer and is planning to retire soon.

The Family of the Month for June 2022 is Deacon Bob and Lorraine Riedl. Deacon Bob is a permanent deacon assigned to Queen of the Apostles Parish since his ordination almost 10 years ago. In addition to his duties at Masses, he is very involved in the community as well. He helps with the food pantry, is active in the Monroe County Right to Life, and serves as parish coordinator for the Family Promise program. When donations were needed for Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy, he coordinated the collection and delivery of a huge number of items. Lorraine is also very active and is a past president of the Diocese of La Crosse Council of Catholic Women. She is also a member of the choir and a cantor. Deacon Bob recently retired from his “civilian” job, and he and Lorraine now travel frequently, camping in state and national parks across the country and in other interesting places.

Tootsie Roll drive

KC members conducted the annual Tootsie Roll Drive from April 29-May 1, and May 14 with volunteers at Walmart, Molter’s and Kwik Trip south. District Deputy David Dechant spearheads this important charity event. Money collected, over $6,000, is given to Handishop Industries, Special Olympics and the Lions Summer Camp at Rosholt, which provides camping experiences for youth afflicted with vision and hearing problems, autism, epilepsy, diabetes and those with intellectual disabilities.

State charity raffle

Brother Tom Baumgarten is in charge of the annual KC State Council charity raffle. All tickets and money have been turned in, and we await word if any local ticket holder will drive away in a 2022 Ford F150 XLT SuperCab or take $50,000 instead. Perhaps a Tomah area ticket purchaser may tool down the road in a Harley-Davidson motorcycle or take the $25,000 second prize or may win one of the 98 cash awards of $500. Proceeds from this raffle allow the state KCs to pay out a half million dollars for charity work each year. Forty percent of the gross sales are returned to the local councils to help victims of accidents, illness and fires. The drawing took place at the Knights of Columbus State Conference on May 7 at the Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells. The list of winners will be announced soon. Brother Tom reports that the Tomah council sold about 1200 raffle tickets, and approximately $3,000 will come back to Tomah council 4125 to support many local charities. The Knights give it all away!

Donations

The Tomah Knights have allocated money for Feed Our Starving Children, Ukrainian Relief, Seminarian Scholarships, Kwik Trip gas cards for doctor appointments and Family Promise. Council 4125 supplied soup and sandwich after the Thursday night Stations of the Cross during Lent. The freewill offering brought in $600, and it went to the scholarship fund. A KC member was driving a patient to Rochester for medical treatments, and a person generously donated $150 and it went into the charity fund.

Family Promise

Queen of the Apostles Parish is one of several church groups that hosts Family Promise, a national nonprofit organization. The Queen of the Apostles Parish hosted a family for the week of Feb. 13-20. The family — father, mother and five children — was housed overnight at the KC hall on Juneau Street. The parents were off to work during the day and the children attended school. The KC hall in Tomah hosted a family of seven for the week of May 15-22.

Spaghetti supper and bingo

The Knights of Columbus Hall on Juneau Street is a busy place on the first Saturday of the month. KC members start serving a generous portion of spaghetti with garlic bread at 5 p.m. The $6 dinner comes with coffee, milk, water or juice. Patrons enjoy playing bingo starting at 7 p.m. Desserts are available to purchase at the mid-break. There is a 50-50 raffle. The monthly spaghetti supper and Bingo is an excellent fundraiser for Council 4125 and allows money to go to numerous local charities. Brother Knight Doug Semrau has headed the bingo fundraiser for many years.

Adopt-a-Highway cleanup

Tomah KC volunteers pick up trash twice a year along a stretch of Hwy. 12 west of Oakdale. Brother Knight Jim Weinzatl has managed this community service for many years. There were seven Knights out there on Hwy. 12 in the early evening of Thursday, May 19. We’ll do it again in October.

