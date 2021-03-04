THE KNIGHTLY NEWS

Leave No Neighbor BehindKC members Tom Frei, Tony Foat, Jacob Powell and Wenzel Felber helped a widow move into her new residence in mid-February. Call it four men and a truck. Don Thill and Wenzel Felber replaced a storm door on a fellow Knight’s house.

Catholic Citizenship

essay contestTwo Grade 10 Tomah High School students were state-level winners in the annual Catholic Citizenship essay contest, sponsored by the Supreme and Wisconsin State Councils of the Knights of Columbus. First place was earned by Jaiden Skofronick and second place went to Brin Neumann. Students were asked to write on the topic “Discuss How Trusting in God During a Difficult Time Has Helped You or Someone You Know Find the Strength and Hope to Endure It.” The first-place winning essays go on to international competition in New Haven, Connecticut. Winning essays are on display at the Knights annual state convention, held this year at Grand Geneva Convention Center in Lake Geneva on May 1. Jaiden and Brin each received a $25 gift certificate for their winning essays.