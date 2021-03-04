THE KNIGHTLY NEWS

February 2021 was a busy month for the Tomah Knights of Columbus Council 4125 as it continues its mission of community service and charitable contributions and living up to the four pillars of the core beliefs of the Knights of Columbus: charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism.
Knight of the Month/Family of the MonthEach month, Tomah Council 4125 selects a Knight of the Month and a Family of the Month. The February Knight of the Month is Lester Baldwin, an active member since joining the Knights in 2015. Sir Knight Baldwin is involved in all facets of KC activities and serves on the corporate board. The February Family of the Month is Frank and Eileen DiBenedetto. Sir Knight Frank is a retired U.S. Postal Service manager and volunteers for all KC activities and is Faithful Navigator of the Fourth Degree. Lady Knight Eileen is a valued member of the Queen of the Apostles Parish and works at the VA Hospital.
Tomah Community TableKnights of Columbus members Dennis Koranda, Larry Scheckel, Tony Foat and Dr. Paul Skofronick helped the Tomah Community Table on Monday, Feb. 1. Meals were prepared at St. Mary’s Church by the PCCW volunteers Trish Skofronick, Sue Murphy, Natalie Divyak and Rose Vanderbloemen, then transported to the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, packed in styrofoam containers and delivered with military-precision to drive-up vehicles. Nearly 200 meals were served in less than 30 minutes.
Leave No Neighbor BehindKC members Tom Frei, Tony Foat, Jacob Powell and Wenzel Felber helped a widow move into her new residence in mid-February. Call it four men and a truck. Don Thill and Wenzel Felber replaced a storm door on a fellow Knight’s house.
Catholic Citizenship
essay contestTwo Grade 10 Tomah High School students were state-level winners in the annual Catholic Citizenship essay contest, sponsored by the Supreme and Wisconsin State Councils of the Knights of Columbus. First place was earned by Jaiden Skofronick and second place went to Brin Neumann. Students were asked to write on the topic “Discuss How Trusting in God During a Difficult Time Has Helped You or Someone You Know Find the Strength and Hope to Endure It.” The first-place winning essays go on to international competition in New Haven, Connecticut. Winning essays are on display at the Knights annual state convention, held this year at Grand Geneva Convention Center in Lake Geneva on May 1. Jaiden and Brin each received a $25 gift certificate for their winning essays.
Knowledge contestThe knowledge contest is open to all children in grades 5 through 8 in public and private schools. Each math and spelling test is 30 minutes, and there is a different test for each grade level. The math test has 40 problems, and the spelling test has 50. Unlike a typical spelling bee, the spelling contest presents four words, one of which is misspelled. The test taker must identify the misspelled word and write down the correct spelling. First place in Spelling went to Nora Klouda. Second place was Brooklyn Chapman. In the math competition, Piper Mathison and Rachel Zastoupil tied for first place. Second place went to Nora Klouda. The Knights thank fifth-grade teacher Kathy Wolf for proctoring the contest and principal Debra Pfab for her gracious assistance.
Free Throw ContestThe free throw xontest was held at the Queen of the Apostles school on Feb. 2 as part of Catholic Education Week. The contest is open to boys and girls ages 9-14. After a few warm-up tosses, each contestant is allowed 15 consecutive attempts. There were 18 participants. The winners were: age 9, Isabella Tomsovic; age 10, Brooklyn Chapman; age 11, Piper Mathison; age 10, Paul Fitzpatrick. The Knights helping run the free throw contest this year were Dennis Koranda, Jon Burbach, Rick Welch and Larry Scheckel. The Knights thank principal Debra Pfab for her help in directing and guiding this event.
DonationsCouncil 4125 made a generous donation to the Red Cross Bloodmobile supporting the Feb. 4 outing at the Masonic Temple. The funds paid for the food and refreshments served to blood donors. Another donation went to the Mobile Tomah Community Table, which serves a free meal every Monday evening at the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. A third donation supported a new Pro Life billboard on Hwy. 21 near Wyeville.
Chili supperThe Knights of Columbus Hall, 202 E. Juneau St., Tomah, is the site of the drive-by carry out Chili Supper on Saturday, March 20 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The chili is served in 16 oz. paper hot food cups (equal to two bowls) with lids and a carrier. The price will again be $6 and will include chili crackers, dessert and water or soda. Place your order in advance by calling 608-372-1880. There will be no spicy hot chili this year. Funds raised go to the Tomah Historical Society. Jim Weinzatl, executive director, is in charge of this event.
State charity raffleThe annual KC state charity raffle is under way. Proceeds from this raffle allow the state KC organization to pay out nearly a half million dollars for charity work. Over $2,600 is returned to our Council 4125 charity account for local use. Examples include donations to fire victims in Tomah and funds to help a needy area family at Christmas. Recipients of our charity fund need not be Catholic. First prize is $50,000 or a 2021 Ford F150 XLT SuperCab. Second place prize is $25,000 or a Harley Davidson motorcycle. In addition, there are 98 prizes of $500 each. Tom Baumgarten runs this event. Contact Tom at 608-372-5614 to get your winning ticket. You must purchase your ticket by April 8. The drawing will be May 1 at the state convention in Lake Geneva.